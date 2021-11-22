In a Monday article about Fitzgerald's recent listening session, the Congressman admitted that he hadn't had time to look over the recently passed Infrastructure Bill. At least that is what I assume he meant by saying that the bill doesn't include infrastructure.
Anyway, I goggled govtrack.us and found oodles of detailed infrastructure plans. The plan divides finances over five years. I will list some until I get tired of typing. To get started it will be necessary to assemble planners and workers in each state just to set up these massive programs.
Primarily the money is for roads and bridges, but there also are plans for alternate transportation, as ferries and waterways including clean water protection, buses, bicycles and walking paths, railroads, airports. There are strategies for including small businesses, and not just working with corporations and conglomerates.
There are environmental concerns such as environmental impact studies, air quality, carbon reduction, truck emissions at port facilities, transportation congestion relief, safe streets, support for pollinators, wildlife crossing bridges, electric charging stations, driverless cars. There are funds for Puerto Rico highways. Coordination of roads with housing needs. Improvement of the electric grid and efficiency of energy use. Cybersecurity. Improve the supply chain while using clean energy technology.
Really, there is so much and it is nothing but infrastructure. In fact, I challenge Congressman Fitzgerald to read this bill and inform us of anything at all that is missing.
Thank you for allowing me to respond to this article.
