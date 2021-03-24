Kerr supports the trades
Deb Kerr, candidate for superintendent of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, stands for things we all should support: Kids back in school now, closing of the racial achievement gap, promoting the trades as a viable post-secondary future career, a laser focus on reading and math skills, and ensuring that all of our kids are prepared for success after high school. Please vote for Deb Kerr on April 6 for DPI superintendent.
Bev Buelow,
Lake Mills
