Keep that in mind when voting on April 5

On April 5 three candidates will appear on the ballot for two openings on the Fort Atkinson City Council. One of these candidates was the subject of an article, based on information provided by an anonymous source, which appeared in the local news service Fort Atkinson Online on Jan. 17 of this year. The article may be accessed here: https://fortatkinsononline.com/fort-council-candidate-comments-after-jan-6-u-s-capitol-photos-surface/

Asked by Fort Atkinson Online to comment on the article, the candidate replied, “What does this have to do with a city council race?” Keep that in mind when voting on April 5.

John H. Callan,

Fort Atkinson

