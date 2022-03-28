Callan letter Mar 28, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keep that in mind when voting on April 5On April 5 three candidates will appear on the ballot for two openings on the Fort Atkinson City Council. One of these candidates was the subject of an article, based on information provided by an anonymous source, which appeared in the local news service Fort Atkinson Online on Jan. 17 of this year. The article may be accessed here: https://fortatkinsononline.com/fort-council-candidate-comments-after-jan-6-u-s-capitol-photos-surface/Asked by Fort Atkinson Online to comment on the article, the candidate replied, “What does this have to do with a city council race?” Keep that in mind when voting on April 5.John H. Callan,Fort Atkinson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former exchange student from Ukraine keeps in touch from war-torn Kyiv Randy North Two face off for Jefferson school board seat Peter A. Spangler Depopulation of chickens continues in Palmyra Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-25
