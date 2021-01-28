Reform elections now
Let’s all work to make sure the Feb. 16 and April 6 Wisconsin elections are fair, lawful and something we all can agree on. Contact your legislators to demand that this time, sources of voter fraud be eliminated: voting in parks, undeserved “permanently confined” status, vote harvesting, un-purged voter rolls, ballots with no accompanying applications and other activities.
Volunteer to be an election observer. Contact your county clerk to demand that he or she follow our state’s election laws. The county clerk is charged with administering the entire election process and maintaining accurate election records. Audrey McGraw is the Jefferson County Clerk and you can reach her at audreym@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
The 13th District of the Wisconsin State Senate covers parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington and Waukesha counties. Other county clerks are: Columbia County, sue.moll@co.columbia.wi.us; Dane County, mcdonell@countyofdane.com; Dodge County, kgibson@co.dodge.wi.us; Washington County, ashley.reichert@co.washington.wi.us and Waukesha County, mwartman@waukeshacounty.gov.
Make sure they know you care about fair and honest elections. Tell them not to accept ballots without an election official or inspector initial. Demand that every absentee ballot have an accompanying application.
Demand that all election laws are followed and prosecute violators. In Wisconsin, voter fraud comes with a penalty of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to three and a half years, or both. Honest elections should be everyone’s goal.
Dennis Capacio,
Cambridge
