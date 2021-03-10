Thank you students for stepping up

On Jan. 23, our community suffered a great loss of Bryan Palacios Perez and Ethon Graciano. Loss is always difficult, and I struggle with many others to move on from this tragedy.

Soon after hearing the news of their classmate, I had a group of students approach me about what could be done to help the family. These students quickly formulated a plan. Rebecca Christ, Maren Selle, Rebecca Alvarado, Alayna Riddell and Elizabeth Barganz took action. They wanted to do something that would help their classmates and the community cope with the loss.

With the help of Logoworks, these students designed a T-shirt to remember Bryan by. Proceeds from the sale of T-shirts will be donated to the family. Hundreds of shirts were sold and will be distributed this week.

On behalf of Fort Atkinson High School, I want to thank the community for their generous donations and incredible response. Also, I want to thank these students for stepping up to make a difference during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Todd Carter,

FAHS Student Senate advisor

Load comments