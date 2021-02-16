Supporting student reading
Johnson Creek Schools are helping to support student reading by offering an online Follett Book Fair from Feb 17 to March. 15. Every purchase made will benefit our schools and help us achieve our goals.
“Schools are relying on digital tools more than ever before,” Matthew Cheek, the Johnson Creek School District’s Innovations/Media Specialist says. “At the beginning of the pandemic, there were lots of questions. At certain times throughout the year, it was all new for everyone. Today, it remains a significant adjustment, but teachers and students alike have risen to the challenge and continue to adapt to the new normal. Follett eFairs have helped the school retain important fundraisers while also giving students access to engaging and affordable books.”
Everyone is welcome to participate! Simply visit bit.ly/jcefair to purchase books for your child, yourself, school or help build teachers’ classroom libraries. Once our online fair has ended, all books will be shipped to the school for pickup/delivery.
Would you like to support a child who might not be able to participate? We encourage you to purchase a gift card which can be emailed to cheekm@johnsoncreekschools.org. We will then use your donated gift card to help a child in our school community.
Johnson Creek Schools is excited to offer an online fair again this spring to help further support a love of reading!
Matthew Cheek,
Johnson Creek
