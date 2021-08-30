Irresponsible school board
I am shocked by the recent decision by the Fort Atkinson School Board to not require masks during a pandemic surge at the start of the fall semester. Confronted with a false choice between parental control and the health of our children and community, the school board made the wrong decision.
Allowing parents to decide whether their children should be masked is like sending a note home to ask if parents want their kids to shelter in place from a tornado or an active shooter. The Delta variant of COVID presents a clear and obvious risk that the school board is obligated to protect children from. The only false comparison here is that the risk from the Delta variant is much higher than that of a tornado or an active shooter. And the choice of one family to not mask their children puts all children, faculty, and staff in the school at risk.
Before our district suffers unspeakable personal or financial tragedy, the school board needs to rapidly reverse its decision.
Eric Compas,
Fort Atkinson
