Crawfish River Park thanks

Editor, Daily Union: I want to send out a big "thank you" to all those involved in the restoration of the north end of Crawfish River Park.
If you haven been to the park in the past few years, you probably noticed how out of the control and overgrown the north end of the park was. However, if you go there now, you will probably not recognize it.
Midwest Prairie LLC did the forestry mowing to get rid of buckthorn and other invasive trees. Tommy Jaeckel, of Jaeckel Bros. Excavating, did the earth moving for this project, cutting in swales, putting in water-control devices, creating walkways and generally cleaning up the area. He did an incredible job creating what will be an excellent habitat for wildlife in the future.
Mike Engel from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provided guidance on the project; he also helped with seed, erosion-control fabric and some of the water-control mechanicals we needed.
But none of this could have taken place without the help of Kevin Wiesmann from the Jefferson County Parks Department. He worked on the grant, filed for the permits and had endless communications with all of the different agencies involved to help make this project become a reality. It has not been an easy task.
The project started back in 2013 with donations from citizens to purchase the property off of U.S. Highway 18 next to the Crawfish River (west of Jefferson off the State Highway 26 bypass) from the state Department of Transportation. We also were successful in obtaining a grant to cover some of the mowing and excavating cost. Many parties contributed to making this park a success: Ducks Unlimited, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Jefferson Lions Club, School District of Jefferson and Jefferson County Parks Department.
There still is a great deal of work to be done to make sure it doesn't return to its previous condition. This project could only have been done through the kind and unselfish acts of many people wanting things to be better for those in the future. — Paul "Andy" Didion, Jefferson.
