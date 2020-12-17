Creek Red Cross blood drive thanks
An American Red Cross blood drive was held at Johnson Creek Community Center on Dec. 10.
With 73 presenting donors, 65 good units of blood were collected. Those units have the potential to save 195 lives. A huge thank you to everyone who came to support this event.
Presenting donors were: Karissa Albertz, Sally Albertz, Anna Bauer-Baxter, Sandra Beckard, Lisa Behselich, Timothy Behselich, Carol Blaisdell, Tiffany Buchholtz, Kari Buechel, Michelle Burkard, John Byrnes, Carmen Caya, Edward Corbe, Ross Davis, Kaleb DeVries, Richard Dowling, Kristi Draeheim, Douglas Edl, Nina Ellis-Vlasak, David Fischer, Bailey Fornell, Donna Gard, Jeffery Haberman, Linda Haferman, Kimberly Hansen, Terry Helman, Trista Hertel, Pam Hill, Michael Hotter, Caleb Jenks, Wendy Keeser, Hailey Klettke, Jean Klug, William Krueck, Charles Learman, Gabriella Madonna.
Also, Dawn Malchow, Logan Martinez, Kathern McHugh, Danyel McIntosh-Robb, Lynn Mehringer, Kyle Mettlach, Charles Moehling, Leah Moon, Mary Morstad, Ann Nelson, Kelsey Perry, Laurie Petrie, Casey Radtke, Jennifer Ramey, Matthew Robbins, Tina Roehl, Alice Romansky, Richard Romansky, Kathleen Rueth, Penny Sampson, Gregory Sanden, Richard Schoemer, Brianna Schueller, Kailyn Schueller, Stacy Schweighardt, Glenn Thoele, Sherry Thoele, Gregory Thrams, Laura Tidwell, Tami Tolliver, David Vander Mause, Joseph Vlasak, Chad Vredeveld, Megan Whitney, Anne Widmann and Joseph Yaeger.
Each presenting donor received a Culvers of Johnson Creek coupon for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign donated by the local Culvers.
A special thank you to Scott Clark of Johnson Creek Culvers for sponsoring this. Thank you to Red Cross for supplying snack bags, juice and water for the canteen.
Since there always is a need for blood, take time to “Give the Gift of Life” when the opportunity arises.
The next ARC Blood Drive in Johnson Creek will be on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Community Center. Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.com or call 1-800-733-2767.
Blood drive committee,
Johnson Creek
