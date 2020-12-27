The Village of Johnson Creek acknowledges and thanks the numerous organizations and residents who have generously given their time, goods and services, and financial donations to various village departments and community nonprofits during 2020.
“In a year when many communities across the country have seen severe affects from the COVID pandemic, we in Johnson Creek were not alone in trying to problem solve to help keep things safe while moving forward with services for our residents,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher. “We are thankful to those individuals and organizations who saw a need for keeping our first responders safe during the pandemic and offered encouraging support.”
Throughout the year, the Johnson Creek Fire Department and Police Department were tasked with the same challenges as first responders across the country: keeping both the communities they serve safe, as well as their staff during a health pandemic. When personal protection equipment (PPE) demand skyrocketed, the chiefs from both departments were incredibly resourceful with finding these supplies for their fire fighters, EMS teams, and officers. Both departments also were the recipients of several PPE-specific donations from individual residents and local organizations to help secure these necessary supplies.
“I am incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community,” said Johnson Creek Fire Chief Mike Stratmoen. “Our firefighters and EMS staff put themselves on the front lines every day because we love helping people. It’s what we do. And to have our community help us to help others when safety is so critical, has been a humbling experience.”
“Our residents and community partners really stepped up this year to help our officers,” said Johnson Creek Police Chief Gary Bleecker. “When our community heard the news around the country that departments needed PPE during the beginning days of the pandemic, they came through without us having to ask.
“It’s a testament to the kind of generous spirit our community lives every day,” he remarked. “I couldn’t be prouder to serve the Village of Johnson Creek.”
Donations were received for additional equipment needs throughout the year as well. These included both cash and in-kind gifts to help the departments better serve community residents and businesses.
The following is a partial list of donors and donations the village wishes to thank: Multiple anonymous gifts: in-kind and cash gifts for PPE and additional safety equipment for both departments; Anonymous: handmade command/storage unit for the fire department on-site vehicle; Kwik Trip: cash gifts for safety equipment for both departments.
Also, Loeb Corporation: cash gift to aid with the purchase of protective gear for active shooter situations; Brian Turner: a van for the use of vehicle extraction training for the fire department; and Vic Scafati: two cars for the use of vehicle extraction training for the fire department.
The village also wishes to extend an additional acknowledgement to Kwik Trip, which has been a long-standing community supporter and recently opened its second location in the village, for their generosity with supporting two local village nonprofits. Both the Johnson Creek Historical Society and Johnson Creek Helping Hands Food Pantry received cash donations from Kwik Trip to support their causes during Kwik Trip’s recent grand opening efforts.
“The Johnson Creek Helping Hands Food Pantry received $1,000 at the grand opening of the new Kwik Trip on Remmel Drive,” said Johnson Creek Helping Hands Food Pantry Organizer Carol Hunn. “The Kwik Trip organization has partnered for several years with the food pantry to supply fresh dairy and produce through the Helping Hands Voucher program. Our community shoppers appreciate the convenience of available, fresh dairy, produce and ready-serve meats.”
“We are committed to giving back to our communities — it’s in our DNA,” shared Kwik Trip Public Relations Representative Steve Wrobel. “Our humble way of saying thanks to all who support us.”
The village is committed to providing quality services to residents and fully thanks and supports those who have provided donations and goods and services to assist in this effort.
Those wishing to donate to village departments or want a list of Johnson Creek nonprofits to offer support, may contact Village Administrator Brad Calder at (920) 699-2296 or villageadministrator@johnsoncreekwi.org.
