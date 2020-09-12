Creekwood permit hearing
Editor, Daily Union: Do you enjoy fishing, kayaking, canoeing, tubing and/or swimming? Does your family value the rivers, lakes, and wildlife in our area?
More than 200 different kinds of birds have been documented in the Lake Mills Wildlife Area alone. (Source: Bird Checklist, created July 2012 by Boy Scout Troop 190, Eagle Scout Project, sponsors including Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce, Leader Printing, Watson Ace Hardware, and Rotary Club of Lake Mills.)
Close to the Lake Mills Wildlife Area is an industrial operation which generates 22,000 gallons of wastewater daily and emits more than 1,000 pounds of ammonia. It is within two miles of Rock Lake, Mud Lake (now classified as impaired), Perch Lake and Bean Lake.
The wastewater from the egg-laying facility (Daybreak Foods Creekwood Cage Free) is received into Rock Creek and the Crawfish River.
As DNR water resources management specialist Mr. Jim Amrhein explains, “The Crawfish River is modeled to be a warm mainstream system …” Fisheries surveys have shown this section contains a diverse population of non-game species, as well as walleye, northern pike, flathead and channel fish. The lower portions of Rock Creek contain similar species, he notes, and likely serve as a spawning and nursery stream.
“… Both systems already suffer from excessive phosphorus concentrations, and higher nitrate levels have been noted during periods of frozen ground,” Mr. Amrhein said. For more information, see Permit Fact Sheet, P. 84 and 85 ( https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Wastewater/PublicNotices.html).
It’s time to weigh in on the draft WPDES wastewater permit (WI-0056308-06-0) for the Daybreak Foods Creekwood Cage Free facility on Crossman Road and County Highway A.
A (virtual) DNR public hearing takes place Monday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. To participate, fill out the registration form: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIudOuqpjkrGtKQ2fDciQLxwnawxOwmZ6Gx).
The Daybreak Foods Corporation also operates other egg-laying facilities, having been fined by Iowa DNR (twice) and the EPA in Ohio. These violations raise questions about possible practices at the Creekwood facility.
Written comments may also be submitted to Mark.Cain@wisconsin.gov until 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Thank you for your interest, and for making time to weigh in on the proposed five-year water pollution permit.
Please note: I’m writing as a private citizen, not on behalf of any organization or governmental body. — Anita J. Martin, Lake Mills.
