Debate in the 5th
Editor, Daily Union: With Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner retiring from 5th Congressional seat, it's tremendously important that citizens get an open and informed view of the prospective candidates to replace him.
A debate (or two) between Democrat candidate Tom Palzewicz and Republican Scott Fitzgerald would help prepare voters for the election, giving them the opportunity to hear how the candidates would represent our district.
I highly encourage the Daily Union to advocate for debate(s) to more fully inform the electorate on their options for this upcoming election. Better information makes for better decisionmaking. — Dave Simon, Merton.
