District 26 thanks
Editor, Daily Union: To those electors of Fort Atkinson Wards 1 and 2, comprising Jefferson County Board of Supervisors District 26, who voted for me in this spring election, please accept my sincere gratitude.
The final election result favored the incumbent, Joan Fitzgerald, who will certainly continue to represent Supervisory District 26 most capably, and I enthusiastically congratulate her.
As citizens of Jefferson County, we are blessed to have a remarkable quality of life. While our continuing public health hardships created unprecedented challenges in the April 7th election, I am completely confident that the positive spirit of our citizens in Jefferson County and elsewhere will not only help us through, but will prove again our resilience and community excellence.
Thank you again to all of you who voted for me. — John M. Donohue, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.