Don't split your vote
Editor, Daily Union: I first want to shout out my extended family who lives near Whitewater.
Second, I want to explain what happened in Minnesota 10 years ago. In a contested gubernatorial race, Democrat Mark Dayton barely defeated a hard-line conservative Republican Tom Emmer by less than 9,000 votes. Because the Republicans won the state Legislature, Minnesota would be completely different today if Emmer won. However, part of the reason why it was so close was because a third-party centrist candidate got almost 12 percent of the vote in Tom Horner.
The point? Elections have consequences, so I am asking anyone who voted third party or wrote in the name Bernie Sanders four years ago to please vote Joe Biden in 2020. Because of the Electoral College, Wisconsin will probably decide this election and voting third party or writing in Sanders can tilt the election to four more years of Donald Trump.
In fact, the percentage of third party/write-in votes decreased from the 2016 presidential election (which Trump won) to the 2018 gubernatorial election (which Tony Evers won). Therefore, please do not split your vote this time and vote Joe Biden. — Will Labovitch, St. Paul, Minn.
