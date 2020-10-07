Don't vote for Trump
Editor, Daily Union: My name is Specialist 5th Class Martin H. Meyer, R.A. 680-660-53.
Fifty years ago, I was one of the "suckers" that went to Vietnam. I fought and killed for our democracy. I will live with the memories and the nightmares the rest of my life.
I beg you not to vote for Donald J. Trump. I fear that if he is re-elected, we will lose our democracy.
That will not only make me a "sucker," but also a "loser." Thank you. — Martin H. Meyer, Helenville.
P.S.: Wisconsinites: It is not Gov. Evers' mask mandate. It is mine. If we don't get COVIC-19 under control, I will not be able to enjoy what life I have left.
