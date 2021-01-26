Doubling minimum wage will cost jobs
The other day Biden regurgitated his first spending wish list. In it he included a $15 per-hour minimum wage. This came from the campaign where Democrats used their favorite vehicle “Buying votes with other people’s money.” It is plain economic idiocy. The current Federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Even the most leftist socialist economist knows any minimum wage removes jobs. Almost doubling the amount will definitely destroy tens of millions of jobs.
All this silly talk about a “living wage” is just a falsehood. Any mature person who is worth their salt is currently getting paid a lot more than the current minimum. The minimum wage is really for the entry level youngsters and people looking for casual employment. Those jobs will be gone and where will the youth of our country learn the social skills of employment.
What about the employers. For many small businesses, especially for service industries, their highest expense is the employee cost. I guess the lockdowns and other restrictions from the Chinese crud didn’t destroy enough businesses. The Democrats want to ruin them this way too. And, the ones who do survive will be required to cut their workforce and raise their prices where we will all have to pay more for goods and services.
How about the experienced employee earning $17 per hour. When they see a beginner receiving $15 per hour, they will want more too. In addition to higher wages, the employer will have to pay more unemployment taxes, workers compensation insurance, social security and medicare taxes. If they have an employee pension plan that will increase too. Nice incentive to drop this benefit for the employees.
When people perceive a law is unjust, they feel justified to break it. A $15 minimum wage will create underground economies where the employer pays cash and the employee doesn’t report it their taxes. Not only do all of us citizens miss out on the income taxes for both Federal and State, the required employee and employer social security and medicare taxes are not paid either. I am sure most people know there is too much of this going on already at the current minimum wage.
Higher employee costs make automation more cost effective, removing jobs as well. How about self-service? Do you want to check out your own goods at grocery and department stores? When you go to a fast food restaurant do you want to punch in your own order and accept the results? A higher minimum wage will accelerate this process.
The correct answer about wages is doing like President Trump did: remove excess regulations, allow energy businesses to flourish, and let the free market system decide appropriate wages. During his term wages grew at a faster rate than in many years and at the beginning of 2020 there were 7 million jobs unfilled.
As usual, government meddling like with the minimum wage will hurt the very people it purports to help. You might wonder why Biden’s Democratic handlers ignore these predictable outcomes. Their thirst for power and control transcends any concerns about what is right for the Country.
Sincerely,
Roy W. Heine,
Hebron
