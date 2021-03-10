The Fierce Green Fire Dying

With regard to the disgusting wolf hunt that occurred this week, enabled by a Jefferson County court decision and dogs, Aldo Leopold said it better than I can: “We reached the old wolf in time to watch a fierce green fire dying in her eyes. I realized then, and have known ever since, that there was something new to me in those eyes — something known only to her, and to the mountain. I was young then, and full of trigger-itch; I thought that because fewer wolves meant more deer, that no wolves would mean hunters’ paradise. But after seeing the green fire die, I sensed that neither the wolf nor the mountain agreed with such a view.”

This kind of horrible human activity can only end one way: Extinction — first God’s creatures, then us.

Yours truly,

John F. Ebbott,

Helenville

