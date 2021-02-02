Trump must take responsibility

It started with a lie, one of thousands of lies. Donald Trump lied when he said the election was taken from him. While disproven 60 times, Trump lied over and over and over. People believed the lies.

Trump called for action at the Capitol as the Congress was certifying the Electoral College’s vote count. A huge crowd of protesters turned into a violent mob, an insurrection called for by Donald Trump’s words, a mob that threatened to kill legislators, a mob that did cause five deaths; many, many serious injuries, including seriously injuring many officers; and caused significant property damage to the People’s house.

This must never happen again. Donald Trump must be tried and convicted of inciting insurrection. Donald Trump must take responsibility for his crimes. If Donald Trump isn’t convicted, another will come along, incite insurrection and end democracy as we know it. This must never happen.

Eda Wilson,

Whitewater

