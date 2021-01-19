Draw fair and impartial maps
In 2021 Wisconsin will create new electoral maps that will remain in place until the next US Census is taken in another 10 years. Currently the Wisconsin Legislature, rather than an independent non-partisan entity, is responsible for developing the new electoral maps.
In the end, this means that the political party that happens to be in power every time a U.S. Census is taken creates the new electoral maps that will remain in place for the next 10 years. Both political parties have taken unfair advantage of this by using a process called gerrymandering.
Over time, gerrymandering has become a very sophisticated technique for drawing new electoral district boundaries unfairly, allowing the political party in power to basically remain in power for the next 10 years by picking who their voters are, as opposed to having voters choosing their representatives.
The People’s Map Commission is a group of people that will hear directly from folks across our state and draw fair, impartial maps for the Legislature to take up in 2021. The People's Maps Commission will consist of the people of our state — not elected officials, not lobbyists, not political consultants.
I encourage everyone to weigh in on this important issue, and call for nonpartisan redistricting where neither political party draws the electoral maps.
To share your views and ideas on redistricting with The People’s Map Commission, you may either speak at one of the upcoming hearings, or submit written comments to: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/peoplesmaps/writtencomment. Public hearings will be held Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and 25, and March 11.
To learn more about The People’s Maps Commission go to https://govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps/about.
Gerrymandering is severely damaging our democracy in Wisconsin and must be ended if we want fair and representative government.
Sincerely,
Ken Eimers
Lake Mills
