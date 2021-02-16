‘Thank you, again, Mr. Wilson’
A dear Blackhawk Island resident recently passed. L.A. Wilson was a treasure and a tradition on Blackhawk Island Road. That really was his name, though many called him Larry. To me, he was always Mr. Wilson.
He appreciated the beauty of Blackhawk Island and another view of the lake from White Crow. We made signs together to help protect ducks and turtles on Blackhawk Island Road. He kept up the spring tradition of posting them to remind travelers to please use caution toward the feathered residents, turtles and frogs that crossed the road. Those signs didn’t always help and he was angered by the negligence.
He was smart as a whip, creative and he could engineer anything. And, he did. Part of his legacy will be two Folk Art poles, one near the end of Blackhawk Island and the other on the bike trail near Lions Park are a testament.
As he was carving the second one, a retired telephone pole, the Friends of Lorine Niedecker asked if he might consider adding Lorine. He graciously accepted the challenge to help commemorate her as a significant poet and fellow Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson resident. City staff and the electric company helped facilitate its placement.
I am proud and honored to call Mr. Wilson my friend. “Thank you, again, Mr. Wilson. See you on the road.”
Ann Engelman,
Fort Atkinson
