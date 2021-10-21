Process provides transparency in our city government
Budget transparency in the City of Fort Atkinson has been in place for years through the public hearings held every year in the fall. This year, the hearing will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at city hall or via Zoom in the comfort of your home.
Each city department head presents their budgets and budget plans to the city council.
Thanks to the Daily Jefferson County Union for publishing the proposed budget on Wednesday Oct. 20. This easily understood chart outlines how our tax dollars are being spent.
I encourage everyone to attend the Nov. 2 city council meeting. You will get and excellent overview of how the decisions are made and see for yourself the excellent staff we are lucky to have who work hard on behalf of our city.
This also is your opportunity to ask thoughtful questions during the public comment portion of the meeting. As always, our elected city council members are available, their contact information is on the city website.
Our city works!
If you have concerns, this is an excellent time to speak up, learn more and find out if there is anything you might do to “love where you live.”
I cannot emphasize enough the opportunity this process provides for transparency in our city government.
