Request fair voting maps
Thank you to Barbara Lottmann, Watertown, for her letter to the editor on Wednesday, June 30. She is an election poll worker/election inspector, for 10 years. Her letter states information about 15 proposed voting bills and her concerns about them.
In Jefferson County, chances are, when you go to vote, you will know some of the poll workers. These are people of integrity, honesty and trained to do a most important job. They live near us. Ms. Lottmann invites us to learn about our polling places, the rules, processes, and invites you to be an observer and ask questions.
Following the recent election, voter counts were checked and double checked. Fraud allegations and the latest round of “investigations” are playing to fear and anger.
A Marquette University Law School poll shows 72% of voters say they prefer redistricting of legislative and congressional districts to be done by a nonpartisan commission. I encourage you to look up the voting districts, note the nooks and crannies keeping districts one party or the other.
We need strong, balanced, fair voting districts. Time and money are wasted to negotiate, argue and navigate what is fair, and for whom, every 10 years. The Iowa Model provides a good example of fair districts.
Casting doubt on our voting process and our poll workers to benefit one party or another is not productive. This is not healthy for our democracy.
We have an opportunity, now, to set up a less expensive, faster and more transparent system. Please contact your representatives to request fair voting maps.
Ann Engelman,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.