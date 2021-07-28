Please be mindful of your sidewalks!
Thank you to a neighborhood who helped.
John was on his way to a Dr. appointment. We Energies has been doing work in the area for gas line replacement. Holes dug, filled in and covered with gravel.
His brand-new wheelchair got stuck in the gravel — really stuck.
We Energies had been called two weeks ago to inquire about when they would be back to fix the sidewalk and our lawn. We did hear back but our sense was that it would be awhile.
The unintended consequence of this delay is that John was stuck, in the sun, on a hot day and missed his Dr. appointment. It was too heavy for us to pull out.
Then, a mom with her two boys stopped to help. Then the police arrived. Officer Dunkelburger, the two boys, their mom, my husband and a neighbor across the street pulled him and the chair out. We Energies has promised to address the unstable sidewalk today. Fingers crossed.
This example of neighbors, people observing need and an officer to the rescue helped what should have been a routine trip to a Dr. appointment. I have new appreciation about why accessible sidewalks are so important.
Thanks to everyone who helped. Thanks to Officer Dunkelburger who thanked the boys, then stood with them in front of the police car to have their picture taken.
Talk about a teachable moment.
Please be mindful of your sidewalks!
Ann Engelman,
Fort Atkinson
