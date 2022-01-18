Thanks for applying cost savings and best practices
Thanks to Bill Camplin, Heart of the City and Cafe Carpe proprietor, for noting that Jefferson County was identified as exemplary for cost-saving and environmental practices in the New York Times today (Jan. 18, 2022).
The excerpt reads as follows: “At issue is the use of salt for winter road conditions. While there is not a perfect solution to the issue, there are alternatives that can significantly reduce salt usage without compromising driver safety.
“One method involves treating roads before storms with a salt brine solution, which can lead to a 75 percent reduction in the amount of salt used while keeping roads just as safe, according to the Cary Institute. Building better salt storage sites can also minimize waste.
“Some counties, like Jefferson County, Wis., have already made changes. Bill Kern, the county’s highway commissioner, said switching to a brine solution had enabled the county to cut its salt use by up to 60 percent since 2018 without an increase in the number of accidents. By using less salt, the county has reduced its overall cost for winter maintenance of state and county highways by 20 percent since 2018, saving about $1.6 million.”
Thank you to Mr. Kern and our dedicated Jefferson County staff for their leadership in finding and applying cost savings and best practices on behalf of our county.
