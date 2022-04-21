Please, slow down, be intuitively attentive, have a care

To the driver who ran over a female Mallard crossing the street in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue East on Wednesday.

What? On your phone? Didn’t see her? In a hurry? Couldn’t stop?

You missed her mate who now is looking, looking for her.

Yes, I take consolation

that when I saw her lovely

brown cheek pressed up

against the gray pavement,

my gentle shovel could cradle her away.

People. We live in a town where a river runs through it. There are birds and wildlife everywhere. They move about more in the spring. We share this space.

Please, slow down, be intuitively attentive, have a care.

Ann Engelman,

Fort Atkinson

