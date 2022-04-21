Engelman letter Apr 21, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please, slow down, be intuitively attentive, have a careTo the driver who ran over a female Mallard crossing the street in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue East on Wednesday.What? On your phone? Didn’t see her? In a hurry? Couldn’t stop?You missed her mate who now is looking, looking for her.Yes, I take consolationthat when I saw her lovelybrown cheek pressed upagainst the gray pavement,my gentle shovel could cradle her away.People. We live in a town where a river runs through it. There are birds and wildlife everywhere. They move about more in the spring. We share this space.Please, slow down, be intuitively attentive, have a care.Ann Engelman,Fort Atkinson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson Middle School releases second trimester honor roll Softball roundup: Eagles avenge loss to Cardinals; Blackhawks crushed by Red Hawks Baseball: Jefferson falls to Appleton North, Burlington in nonconference triangular Softball: Enke throws perfect game to cap Jefferson sweep of East Troy Softball roundup: Brodhead snaps Jefferson's 38-game Rock Valley winning streak Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
