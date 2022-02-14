This acquisition will strengthen our current park system
I read the Daily Union’s story, Feb 10, about the Jefferson County land acquisition, in partnership with the DNR, that will connect current park lands near Lake Mills and provide public access to Marsh Lake. Thank you.
Jefferson County Parks has worked thoughtfully, diligently and with an eye to fiscal responsibility on behalf of our county. If you have followed their plans over the years you will understand the importance of natural resources to the economic viability of our county. Especially now, people are looking for places to be outdoors and have access to our rivers, lakes and ponds. Visitors are taking advantage of our natural resources.
Economically this is good for our county. We are strategically located between Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago. It is an easy day trip to get away to nature. If Amazon decides to build a center in Cottage Grove and expands in Kenosha, Jefferson County offers quality of life close by. Now, many people can live anywhere and tele-commute to work. Natural resources are an asset.
Jefferson County Parks has and continues to strategically plan and strengthen this asset as a draw for visitors to our area and businesses to our tax base.
I was sad that Supervisor George Jaeckel “felt the county has enough properties like this in its park system.” I feel this is short-sighted. This purchase is not a new project — it is strengthening a current, long-term project.
As Mr. Jaeckel farms property along the Rock River, I was dismayed to watch him pull out the hedgerows that absorb flood waters and farm right up to the river’s edge. I assume he follows the rules for farming inside a wetland. I also assume he works with the DNR since the fields are right at the river. That field flooded more years than not in the past decade. When flood waters breach Highway 106 it is adjacent to those fields. I worry about fertilizer runoff.
If there is an opportunity to keep adjacent properties to lakes, ponds and rivers available for natural resources, if there is a strategic long-term plan to be cost effective about strengthening current resources, and if these plans strengthen the economic viability of Jefferson County, our county supervisors should support this acquisition.
The world is changing quickly, people work and play differently now. Jefferson County is perfectly positioned to take advantage of our outdoor resources. Jefferson County Parks Department has set us up wisely. Please let your county supervisors know that this acquisition will strengthen our current park system and is to our county’s advantage.
Ann Engelman,
Fort Atkinson
