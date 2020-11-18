I would like to commend the staff at St. John the Baptist school in Jefferson for the success of their first quarter on-site classes.

It is widely acknowledged that in-person education is more beneficial to students of all ages. It is a credit to everyone involved, who worked tirelessly to achieve this goal.

As we approach Thanksgiving 2020, mindful of all the challenges we face these days, we should be grateful to all whose who give so much to ensure a quality education, whether on site or on-line, and to all those who strive to provide a safe environment for everyone. These are the people who gives us something to be thankful for this holiday season.

Thank you.

Marilyn Riedel, Jefferson

Load comments