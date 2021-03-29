Keep Cambridge Strong
Wow – what a week for the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department and EMS staff. In one week they responded to a high-speed chase that resulted in police guns pointed at the suspect/patient with live power lines down to deal with, an explosion call, a house fire and a gas leak.
They never know when the pager is going to go off and what type of danger they will be putting themselves in to help others. They show up within minutes of your call for help to provide a rapid response in a professional, caring and sometimes consolable way to those in need.
Many times, these volunteers will personally know the folks that have called for help which provides those in distress additional comfort and peace of mind in what can be a very stressful or tragic situation.
24/7, 365 days a year, these volunteer men and women put their community before their families, jobs, sleep and free time. They live in our community and many of them work in our communities.
If you haven’t already experienced it, you will find throughout the years that none of us are exempt from needing these types of services that provide specialized help or assistance that requires many hours of continual training on our volunteers’ part. Our communities are very fortunate to have men and women that are willing to serve our communities in this capacity.
I can’t help but think, what would we do without them and how do you put a value on that type of service or dedication?
To those of you that continue to serve us as committed, relentless volunteers to the Cambridge community, I personally Thank You and Salute you for your service.
Sending this communication in an effort to Keep Cambridge Strong
Jana Evans,
Cambridge
