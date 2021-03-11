Stop marijuana legalization before it happens here
I write out of a sense of obligation to the citizens of Wisconsin, in support of the recent Guest Column by Rep. Dittrich about pot. We join Rep. Dittrich in warning Wisconsin residents not to succumb to a perceived sense of inevitably, but to stop legalization before it happens here. It cannot be undone later. I share some of our observations as pot overtook Colorado, in hopes Wisconsin people will be better informed about what to expect if they vote yes.
Lifelong Madison area residents, my husband and I, upon retiring, moved to Colorado, where we resided in a rural mountain community for 17 years. We moved back to Wisconsin a year or so ago. We were in Colorado while the pot lobby persistently brought the issue of legalizing pot to every ballot for several years, and eventually it passed.
Wonderful tales of how all that tax money would benefit everyone — especially our children, and clean up the criminal activity currently actively supplying it — wooed enough voters to finally check the "yes" box on their ballots. There was definitely a sense of inevitability that it was going to happen.
We believe it was a terrible mistake for Colorado and no doubt for every other state that has approved it. This letter relates our personal experience of how it changed life in our rural Colorado community.
Jane J. Farrell,
Fort Atkinson
