Fewer monsters, more friends
Editor, Daily Union: One of the best episodes of the original "Twilight Zone" series was “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.” A simple synopsis is that aliens invade a suburban neighborhood. All the aliens do initially is to shut down all power. They then randomly turn on and off various people’s machinery, lights, cars etc.
As the people become increasingly afraid, they first suspect and finally turn on each other. In the end, they do the aliens’ killing for them. The aliens really are present on Maple Street, but they are not the monsters.
Fast-forward from the Cold War to 2020. Are the Russian trying to affect our elections by sowing fear and dissension? Sure they are. Is Big Money in the United States running negative attack ads to drive a wedge between voters? Nothing new there. Are politicians stoking fear and hate so we will see it as our patriotic duty to re-elect them so they can continue to do nothing except somehow get richer while in office? Oldest play in the book.
What is new in my experience is that it is working so much better than it used to. I haven’t been able to have a political discussion with the other side in a dozen years. The airwaves are full of self-righteous posturing that passes for wisdom, but is really just meant to sell commercial time. Forget social media. Who wants to expose themselves to the undiluted vitriol of a bunch of half-informed half-wits? We are upright, intelligent patriots. They are immoral, idiotic socialists/Nazis.
We seem to have forgotten that those idiots are our neighbors. That the ability to solve any of the problems we face in this country hinges on our ability to work together with those neighbors. That when this nation becomes We and Them, it is no longer U.S. We become the house divided about which Lincoln warned us. We become the monsters on Maple Street.
I do not doubt that there are nations in this world that wish us ill. When we work to demean our fellow citizens, we are doing their work for them. To quote from the end of the "Twilight Zone" episode in question, “The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs and explosions and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices ... to be found only in the minds of men”.
We, the people, have to figure out a way to get along. Politicians and pundits will not lead us in this. It is not in their self-interest. We have to see ourselves as truly neighbors, often disagreeing, but ultimately joined in a mutual adventure. Every citizen must share the common goal of protecting and advancing our nation, and each other.
We will achieve this common goal the only way possible in a democracy, through discussion and compromise. Instead of the "Twilight Zone," let’s have "Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood." Less hate, more love. Less fear, more hope. Fewer monsters, more friends. — Sean Alwin, Palmyra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.