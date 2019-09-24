Fort pantry says thanks
Editor, Daily Union: The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry is very grateful for the support the community provides year round. Without all of you, we could not continue to serve the community.
We wish to acknowledge the following businesses that make ongoing donations. including Jones Dairy Farm, Festival Foods, Cambridge Piggly Wiggly, Pizza Hut, Kwik Trip and Walgreens. We would like to thank United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties for providing taxi rides for those without transportation.
Additional donations for this year were made by the Batterman Family Foundation, Barrie Elementary School, Ball Corp. employees, Ball Foundation, Black Box Corporation, Café Carpe, Casey’s General Store, Culver's, Demco Corporation, Dollar General, East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Family Dollar, Fort Atkinson High School Show Choir, Girl Scout Troop #7169, Goyer’s Ace Hardware, Hebron Community Church, Hoard’s Dairyman, Jefferson County Head Start, Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club, Fort Atkinson Lions Club, Nasco, Opportunities, Rediserve, Rockland Court, Stanley Shafer Trust, Surgical Specialties, Tuttle's Hometown Pharmacy and the Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Food drives were sponsored by 40 Cans for Lent, Boy Scouts, Fort HealthCare, Fort Atkinson Middle School, Fort Atkinson Police Association, School District of Fort Atkinson, U.S. Postal Service Letter Carriers, Rockwell Elementary School, Spacesaver Corporation and the Wisconservation Club.
Donations were made in memory of Ann Zweifel, Vada Behrens, Daryl Broker, Andrea Dunsmoor, Arnold and Hilda Kube, and Mary Wendtlandt, and in honor of Marlene Liebergen.
Also, a big thank you to the following individuals: Thomas Ackerman, Joan and Charles Behm, Robert Brown, Amy Brooks, Chris Charland, William and Connie Chiebik, Charles and Susan Danielson, Daniel Fabian, Cheryl Feller, Berdine Fiebiger, Rita Gray, Lawn and Rochelle Greene, Delbert and Marion Hedding, Kim Holiday, Linda Kyle, Craig Long, Patrick McGinty, Bill and Barbara Merrick, Margaret Nelson, Catherine Powers, Roberta Roehl, James and Carol Roth, Greg and Arlette Sambs, Ruth Schauer, John Schwarz, Marcia Skolen, William and Patricia Steckelmann, Shelia Tippins, Karen Tuten, Richard and Julie Vurva, Betty Walton, Joyce and Jerry Witkins, Jeanne Yaunke and Barb Zuehlke.
We are extremely thankful to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace United Church and First Congregational United Church of Christ for their financial and volunteer help. Thank you to those whose names we might have missed or those who wish to remain anonymous.
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry is open Mondays and Thursdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 715 Jones Ave. Those wishing to make a donation of food or money may come during that time or call (920) 563-6992 to set up a convenient delivery time. Monetary donations can be sent to Fort Atkinson Food Pantry, P.O. Box 275, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. — Sincerely, Fort Atkinson Food Pantry Board of Directors.
