Thanks, Kristin Wallace for service

On behalf of the Fort Atkinson community, we would like to publicly recognize and thank Kristin Wallace for her outstanding service to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation’s Board of Directors over the last six years. Kristin served as a director from 2015 through 2019 and recently completed her bonus year during which she advised the board as past chairman.

Kristin’s ability to get right to the heart of the matter during our board discussions, along with her outstanding communication skills, made her a very valuable board member. During her time on the board, she anchored our scholarship program, serving on dozens of selection committees, all of which were made better by her careful review of applications and her thoughtful analysis.

Kristin added great value to our board and to the lives of hundreds of local students. For that, we are deeply grateful.

Sincerely,

2021 Board of Directors

Fort Atkinson Community Foundation

