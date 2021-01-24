Thanks, Kristin Wallace for service
On behalf of the Fort Atkinson community, we would like to publicly recognize and thank Kristin Wallace for her outstanding service to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation’s Board of Directors over the last six years. Kristin served as a director from 2015 through 2019 and recently completed her bonus year during which she advised the board as past chairman.
Kristin’s ability to get right to the heart of the matter during our board discussions, along with her outstanding communication skills, made her a very valuable board member. During her time on the board, she anchored our scholarship program, serving on dozens of selection committees, all of which were made better by her careful review of applications and her thoughtful analysis.
Kristin added great value to our board and to the lives of hundreds of local students. For that, we are deeply grateful.
Sincerely,
2021 Board of Directors
Fort Atkinson Community Foundation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.