Will D.A. Hall finally act on election fraud?
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall now has a determination of “probable cause” of election fraud from the Wisconsin Elections Commission in hand.
Last year she felt no need to request the county sheriff’s report, at the urging of residents, to determine if she should pursue Class I felony charges against two Albion individuals for election fraud in the Town of Sumner at the April 6, 2021 election. Voting irregularities were referred to DA Hall by the county clerk as part of the clerk’s election administration responsibilities in April of 2021.
DA Hall referred the matter to the county sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office closed the case in one day without referring it back to the DA. DA Hall was provided additional facts related to the matter and interviewed by the Edgerton Reporter for a Sept. 29, 2021 article and then said (she would) “determine whether it might be appropriate to request those reports of the sheriff’s office.”
On Oct. 6, 2021, a letter signed by 59 Jefferson County residents asked for her specific attention to the matter. DA Hall did nothing.
Subsequently to the DA’s inaction, a certified complaint was made to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Dec. 23, 2021. On April 17, 2022, the Commission, in response to the complaint against two individuals, indicated there is “probable cause” that they “violated Wis. Sta. sec. 12.13 (1)(e) by voting in both the Town of Sumner and the Town of Albion during the April 6, 2021 election.” The Commission now has referred this matter and complaint back to the Jefferson County District Attorney for consideration of prosecution.
Wisconsin statutes gives the county District Attorney discretion in charging individuals for election fraud on behalf of the State. The referral from the Wisconsin Elections Commission should be DA Hall’s jumping off point for serious consideration of the facts that are provided to her by the Commission. And perhaps as well, reconsider her September comment to the Edgerton Reporter: “If there is a community interest in this particular case … yes, I could write to the sheriff’s office and ask them for the report and make an individual determination myself as to whether or not a crime was committed. I’m just not sure if that’s necessary.”
At least 59 individuals think it was necessary. And a year later, these 59 county residents think it is necessary that DA Hall as an agent of the State of Wisconsin fairly and carefully represent the residents of Jefferson County in this matter.
Nancy Emons
Town of Jefferson
Sandra Hynes
Town of Sumner
