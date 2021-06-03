Furry Friends 5k thanks
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) hosted the 8th annual Furry Friends 5k on Saturday, May 22. We thank everyone who helped make the FF5K possible this year.
With many health and safety guidelines, the HSJC was excited to have 400 participants, many with their canine companions running or walking beside them.
A huge debt of gratitude goes to Platinum sponsors Nativa Medica, Sand + Paws, and Nestle’ Purina; Gold sponsor Orbis Corporation; PremierBank, and Fort HealthCare; Silver sponsors Jefferson Veterinary Clinic SC, Johnson Creek Veterinary Care, Green-Pak LLC, Lemke Fence, Edward Jones, Fort Tax Services, and Theisen’s; Bronze sponsors Badger Basement Systems, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, Mike Foerster Real Estate Group LLC, Badger Printing, Badger Bank, Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Midwest Open MRI, Culver’s of Lake Mills and Whitewater, Rock River Dental, Fort Community Credit Union, Abendroth Water Conditioning, Dog and Shrub Distillery LLC, Northfit Creamery, Randy Schopen Foundation, Farmers Insurance-Scott Spoerl, LSM Chiropractic, Sullivan Veterinary Services SC, Fort Atkinson Hometown Pharmacy, American Family Insurance-Tyler Speth, Homes for Independent Living, and Michele Lehmann; and General sponsors Rock River Truck Repair, NCI-Roberts Construction, Tree Experts, Dental associates of Lake Mills, Holiday Inn Express, Dogs In Vests, Inc., Dunkin Donuts of Fort Atkinson, W&A Distribution Services, Animal Medical Center of Whitewater, and Felton Appliances.
Additional donations were received from Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation, DJ Nick, Performance Running Outfitters, PetSmart, and Nike and Adidas. A huge shout out to area stores that donated items to stock our recovery tent: Maliki’s Piggly Wiggly, Walgreens, Lake Mills Market and Walmart. We received such a wide range of support, and each and every one contributed to the success of the 2021 FF5k.
Thank you also to those who reside along Pitzner Parkway, Spangler Road, Popp Road, Riverview Lane, and the folks at Spangler Seeds for their understanding and patience as a couple hundred “visitors” ran or walked by that morning. Lexi Gregare and Brian Olson and all the staff at the Jefferson County Fair Park — thank you for working with the HSJC to ensure a safe and healthy event. You all are outstanding, always ready to answer questions and lend a helping hand where needed.
Thank you to Nora Wichman, who in 2013 had the idea to combine her love of running with her love of animals. From this combination, the Furry Friends 5k was born. Because of your kind and caring heart and your dedication to the FF5k, so many animals have received the care they need during their stay at our shelter.
Last but certainly not least, thank you to all of our volunteers. HSJC volunteers are a very special group of people and their generous donation of time was so appreciated.
Taylor Marshall,
Community outreach coordinator,
Humane Society of Jefferson County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.