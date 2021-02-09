Vote Troy Gunderson for State Superintendent Feb. 16
I have known Troy Gunderson for almost 20 years and have had the privilege to see the great work he has done as a school administrator.
Troy Gunderson’s Ready to Lead, Ready to Learn, Ready to Teach and Future Ready Graduates is a platform that will best serve the students and families of Johnson Creek, the rest of Jefferson County and across the state.
Troy served 35 years in public education in the La Crosse area including 12 years as a superintendent. Troy grew up in tiny Colfax, Wis. He understands the rural, urban and suburban school Districts that make up the state of Wisconsin.
A professor in school finance at Viterbo University, Troy understands the delicate balance between school funding and taxes. The son and husband of teachers, Troy understands the commitment our teachers make in the service to our children.
Troy believes in the collective common good of public education. He believes public education will assist districts from Superior to Milwaukee, from Hudson to Manitowoc, and everywhere in between. Troy will unite the entire state in service to our youth.
It is time for an experienced educator dedicated to public education and passionate about Wisconsin to serve as State Superintendent. Please vote for Troy Gunderson for State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Michael Garvey,
Johnson Creek
