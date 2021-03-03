3D Letters

3D = Dennis (Lange) Dave (Tuten) Debate.

A few other ‘D’ words spring to mind, including Delusional (Disorder), Derogatory, Defamatory, Demoralizing, Delinquent, Debunk, Defuse, Defective ... the list goes on (anD on).

It’s time to Desist and Discontinue this Dialog … neither Dennis nor Dave is likely to conceDe Defeat so let’s just have a Duel at Dawn to enD this Diatribe. I’ll be “seconD” to none.

I pride myself in being an impartial inDepenDent but Dennis, it’s time to stanD Down and Dave, it’s time to be Done with this Debacle so let’s just get on with our lives, there’s a panDemic going on.

Respectfully submitteD,

GorDon Gavin,

Fort Atkinson

