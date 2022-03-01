This is an open letter to Fort Atkinson City Council regarding the upcoming referendum on April 5th.
Did you ever meet with Ryan Brothers to talk about increased coverage if needed? If not, why? Aren’t you supposed to look at solutions from different angles for the most cost-effective and efficient coverage? Have you heard numerous customer complaints about the quality of Ryan’s service? Our personal experience and that of others we know has only been positive. They are good at their job, but again, was this taken into consideration?
Regardless of who is providing service, there will be very busy times where mutual aid is needed.
More questions. Who are you planning to do all of the billing and dealing with insurance companies? Who is going to absorb the inevitable loss of revenue with unpaid bills and why would you want to put that on taxpayers? Why is this very expensive version getting us into a complex business when a much trimmed down one could still provide us with good coverage?
Why would you want to take away business from an acceptable, service-oriented business with a tax-paying base in the city at taxpayer expense? Isn’t this unethical? Why wasn’t the proposed cost of the referendum to individual taxpayers included on the recent mailing and buried in one of the original articles? If we need two more police officers and a few more full-time firefighters, why didn’t you simply ask for that?
Do you have any ideas of how to help those of us on fixed incomes or struggling families pay for possibly two referendums, increasing water and utility bills, and so on?
Last question. Is this very expensive package a case of WANT vs NEED?
My husband, Roger, and I are life-long residents of Fort Atkinson.
