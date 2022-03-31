Regarding ambulance service, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it
This letter is to clarify why I will be voting NO on the upcoming public safety referendum in Fort Atkinson.
The problem comes with the fire department and city council deciding to basically start a new and very expensive ambulance service. I do know something about this because my father, Jerry Kutz, started the first ambulance service in Fort about 1965. There wasn’t any transport services available, so a few businessmen asked him to take it on. He did so entirely on his own and built the business for the next 24 years.
Numerous times he asked the city for a subsidy to help cover many unpaid transports and because he was providing a needed public service. Each time he was denied. At one point, the fire department and council decided to start their own service for political and personal reasons. In the end, it was a legal technicality that stopped them.
Dad sold the business to a longtime employee in 1989. Ryan Brothers took over in 2005. During the past 57 years, excellent emergency service has been maintained. It still is based in the same tax-paying building that dad constructed.
For some unknown reason, the council would not discuss the issues with the Ryan representative at public meetings or meet with them to consider increased coverage. If they leave, who is going to do non-emergency transports?
In the flyers and presentations, there is emphasis on decreasing response times. This is for the fire department. Ryan’s time for dispatch is about two minutes. A huge cost in this plan is buying two more rescue units which wouldn’t be needed if Ryan continued.
There also is a loss of revenue in unpaid bills. Ryan’s estimate is about 30%. When dad sold the business, he had $100,000 in unpaid ambulance bills. Why are we taxpayers asked to get involved? There hasn’t been much discussion on this.
In the case of a large-scale incident, wouldn’t it make sense to have Ryan focusing on the injured while the fire department is focusing on the scene?
The property taxes on our home for the past 51 years have gone up $650 in the past five years. Now possibly add two more referendum increases. Regarding ambulance service, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
