An erroneous dairy report
What a sad day when a great local paper prints a so called “news article” from a known animal rights propagandist and then fails to label it as such.
The opinion piece, “Why meat and dairy corporations are the Achilles’ heel of Biden’s climate plan,” published in the May 19, 2021, edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union, was repurposed from the Los Angeles Times. In publishing it in the Daily Jefferson County Union, the item reads as if it was written by a staff member of the Los Angeles Times. What’s missing is the real byline from the author, Viveca Morris. The Los Angeles Times at least noted that Morris is the Executive Director at the Law, Ethics, & Animals Program at the Yale Law School. That’s just the half of it. In Morris’s online bio at Yale, she writes that she focuses on how “the force of law can be leveraged to address industrialized abuses of animals, people, and the environment.”
Having personally covered agriculture as an editor and journalist for the past 26 years, I know this: Morris would like nothing more than to shut down Wisconsin’s dairy farms. That’s her goal. Bye bye, America’s Dairyland.
Adding to the misinformation in the article she attempts to associate JBS, Tyson, and Cargill with the dairy industry. While those organizations process meat, none of those entities process milk.
Lastly, she claims that current USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack was a dairy lobbyist. That is flat out false. Mr. Vilsack, who I know personally, was the President and CEO the U.S. Dairy Export Council. By its very charter, the U.S. Dairy Export Council cannot lobby for government policy.
There is so much more wrong with the article. If we are going to sequester carbon that will take place on America’s farm fields and forests, not its concrete and asphalt jungles we call cities. So, let’s talk about real and practical solutions in reversing the centuries of burning fossil fuels, not the ill-informed rant by Viveca Morris.
Let’s start by stating this fact, “The environmental impact of producing a gallon of milk in the U.S. in 2017 required 30% less water, 21% less land and a 19% smaller carbon footprint than it did in 2007.” One more fact, the U.S. Dairy industry is on a pathway to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Corey Geiger
Managing editor
Hoard’s Dairyman
