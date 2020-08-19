Get counted in 2020 census
Editor, Daily Union: This letter-to-the-editor is targeted at those households who have not yet submitted their responses to the 2020 Census questionnaire. Fulfilling the U.S. Constitution's requirement to count the population has been a complex operation since the first census in 1790. So why is it so important to collect this information?
Quite simply, the Ccensus tells us who we are and where we are going as a nation. The information helps our communities determine where to build everything from schools to supermarkets, and from homes to hospitals. The census data really does help your government decide how to distribute billions of dollars in federal funding and to provide assistance to states and local communities. The information also determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives (a process called apportionment).
The aim is to count the entire population of the country at the location where each person was residing on April 1, 2020.
The census simply asks how many people live or stay in each home, and the sex, age and race of each person. This is not an invasion of your privacy! Just as you have to file your taxes every year, you are also required by law to respond to the census as per Title 13, US Code, Sections 141 and 193. The good news is that you only have to do it every 10 years, so it is very important to collect accurate information in order to facilitate better planning for the future across the entire country.
Sadly, the latest figures reckon that only 61 percent of the 2020 Census data has been collected so far. This means that the government is having to recruit and train literally thousands of temporary workers to make personal visits to those non-respondent addresses, all at considerable cost to you, the taxpayer!
The U.S. Census Bureau is required by law to protect your information. The Bureau is also not permitted to publicly release your responses in a way that could identify you or your household. In short, the Census Bureau can only use your responses to produce statistics ... "numbers" that planners and visionaries can use to better accommodate the future needs of "we, the people."
Title 44 of the U.S. Code allows the National Archives and Records Administration to release Actual census records only after 72 years have elapsed, so come on, nonresponders … it could not be easier and literally will only take 10 minutes of your precious time.
Please complete your form online, by phone, or by mail. Visit https://my2020census.gov/ or call 844-330-2020 to begin. Thanks for your attention. — Gordon W. Gavin, Fort Atkinson.
P.S. Why am I writing this letter? It’s because I am one of those temporary workers knocking on doors to collect this information, but here is the kicker: I reckon that I have encountered more unfriendly people than friendly people in my efforts, which saddens me because I have always thought of Fort Atkinson as a very friendly community.
The straw that broke the camel’s back and compelled me to write this letter was when a gentleman (I use the term loosely) actually threatened me with violence if I dared set foot on his property again. Such anger is hard for me to comprehend and makes me wonder where we are headed as a nation with so many "angry" people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.