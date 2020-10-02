Get out and vote
Editor, Daily Union: Well, after the first presidential debate, I hope we can all draw back and collect ourselves.
Now I really believe we should wait until after Jan. 20 to fill Justice Ginsberg's vacancy. I feel sorry for Judge Barrett. She's becoming another pawn for Mr. Trump to play with. The Supreme Court should and must stay above the fray of politics. The disingenuousness and hypocrisy of the last two weeks is appalling. A judicial seat for life deserves more deliberation and care than what Judge Barrett is getting. We owe her that.
By the way, COVID-10 has completely upended my life and everyone else's I know. The incompetence of dealing with COVID-9 when we are blessed with some of the best scientists in the world is heartbreaking. More than 200,000 deaths is nothing to be proud of. January 2016 was promising — a growing and vibrant economy, everything coming up roses. Then January 2020 happened. Instead of heeding advice from his national security team, he decided to "wing it" and just hope the virus would "disappear." Here we are.
At the RNC, Mr. Trump promised "the best is yet to come." With colder weather approaching and folks spending more time indoors, it could get worse. I hope not, but we don't have a good track record here.
We mustn't be discouraged or intimidated to vote. It's one of the most important government issued rights. VOTE! — Christine Cluver, Fort Atkinson.
