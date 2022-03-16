Our community safety is important enough to pay a little more in taxes
I attended the second information session regarding the public safety referendum in Fort Atkinson on Wednesday, March 9, at the municipal building. I wasn’t sure how I felt about such big changes requested for the safety of our community. I had been thinking, “Is this really needed all at once?” I learned, the answer is yes.
I’ll let our city leaders continue to try and explain that we are operating at a staffing level that was inadequate in 2010 and hasn’t grown since, that our operating procedures haven’t changed in years, that response times are delayed because volunteers need to be notified, and then get to the truck and then to the fire, etc., but let me ask you this — “How has your life and your needs changed in the last 10 to 15 years?” Raise your hand if you’ve experienced “No significant changes” and I’ll give you an award.
As I listened to the needs, all I could do was agree. We are outdated. Back in the 1980s, my family lived in Marinette, Wis., a community of comparable size. Back then, even they had a paid fire department. They’ve since lost about 2,000 in population, but they still have a career fire department.
And let me also share this. In 1987, during prime deer hunting season, my mother came home from work on the Friday before Thanksgiving to find my father in the midst of a stroke. She called 911 and was told, “all ambulance/rescue services are out on deer calls. It will be at least an hour.” Through friends, he got to the ER faster than that estimate of an hour, but he still passed away a few hours later. Who knows if he’d still be here if emergency response services would have been able to respond promptly.
Like everyone, I’m concerned about my taxes. I moved here with the hope of finding less rushing, a quieter community, and a reasonable home with reasonable taxes. I found them — and right away, there is this referendum wanting to raise my taxes. I listened. And I agree.
Think of it this way: “Do you have car insurance? When was the last time you filed a claim?” The answers for me are “yes” and “2018 — for rodent damage under the hood.” I have an excellent driving record. No accidents in many decades. In my mind, I really don’t need it. I’m an excellent driver. And I still pay for car insurance. The increase expected in my property tax is less than what I pay for 6 months of car insurance.
This community safety referendum is community insurance. You might think you don’t need it … til you do. Wouldn’t you be happier the fire department got there in minutes and handled the situation vs. it took them 10 minutes and, by then, the fire went from a simple oven fire to destroying your kitchen or worse.
I had a friend once who had the unfortunate experience of a furnace explosion. He got out, but lost everything. He had insurance. And yet, it took two years to rebuild and replace all he lost. That’s two years of crashing at friends or renting living space. Two years of proving what he owned to get it replaced. Two years of not being able to just enjoy life.
I think our community safety is important enough to pay a little more in taxes. I’m concerned about seniors and those on fixed budgets for whom this might be tough on, but I believe this community can pull together to help where there is need. At least I hope we can. But this is important for our community. It’s one thing to lose your possessions — it’s another when a life is lost, all for a few bucks savings.
Fort Atkinson, vote yes on April 5th. Don’t live in Fort? I bet your township uses these services. Tell your friends in Fort to vote yes. You never know who in the community/townships depends upon it. It could be you.
Heidi Goehring,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.