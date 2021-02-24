Lie already has been detected
No need for a Polygraph Challenge (Muench letter, 2-17). Sadly, history has repeatedly proven that a lie, if repeated often enough, dupes people into belief.
Fact: Trump started claiming voter fraud in September, two months before the election, because he knew he was going to lose. The day of the election he tried to prevent legal ballots from being counted.
After the election, he duped followers into paying for over 60 lawsuits nationwide. Paying for voter recounts. None of these frivolous actions uncovered fraud.
People, let's be smarter than this. A lie is a lie is a lie, no matter how many times it is repeated. When it is repeated by someone who has sworn to uphold the very government he is lying about, it is a tragedy.
Beth Gore,
Fort Atkinson
