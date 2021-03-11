Vote Behselich for Lake Mills School Board
“Every child deserves a champion — an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.” — Rita Pierson, a 22-year veteran educator.
The champions of our schools are our teachers and educators who show up every day and do the work in the classrooms with our students. However, they cannot do it alone. We need leadership in our schools and school district to do the behind-the-scenes work that it takes to give every student a stellar education.
The role of our administrators and school board members cannot be understated. Their experience and vision are essential in making our school district one we can be proud of.
Brianna Behselich is the best choice to be a champion for our children. She has walked the walk. She is a teacher who knows what it takes to educate our youth.
As a teacher, she understands that connection is everything. She will listen to students, teachers, school staff and community members, and form relationships that are essential for making sound decisions for our district.
Brianna stated: “I am passionate, open-minded, creative, hardworking and a team player.”
What else could we possibly want in a school board member? I am confident Brianna will be open to diverse ideas, creative in solving issues, and work as a team player with all stakeholders.
The bottom line, Brianna Behselich is an educator, a parent and a business owner. She is the best choice for our community and I encourage you to vote for Brianna on April 6th.
Andrea Graham,
Lake Mills
