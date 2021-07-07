What will it take to convince Vos?
This letter is in response to an article in the June 27, 2021, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, concerning the spending of money by State Assembly Speaker Vos. According to this article, Vos has hired a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice to oversee Vos’s review of the 2020 election results.
The retired judge, while serving on the court, voted with the conservatives “reliably.” There is no mention of cost, and no mention of where the money is coming from.
This same article refers to two retired police investigators to investigate “illegalities” in the 2020 Presidential election, that Trump refuses to accept the loss. The cost is mentioned to be nearly $20,000. According to the article, taxpayer money.
Where does Vos get the authority from of spending this taxpayer money whenever and however he pleases and demand the report to be confidential? I look at this as an abuse of his elected office.
What will it take to convince Vos that the election is past, Trump has issued false statements, has lost the election. How much money is he going to spend to fight election results where there has been no proof of election fraud, no proof of ballots not counted correctly, ballots not properly handled or processed. Will he ever give up trying to find ways to suppress the seniors and minorities from voting?
Sincerely,
Jerry Grant,
Concerned taxpayer,
Whitewater
