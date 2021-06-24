Vote for Democrat Peter Adams
I believe that the Big Lie that Trump won the election is built on a pile of Republican lies. We’ve been told repeatedly that trickle-down economics works, that tax breaks for the wealthy help the middle class. We’ve been told that the unemployed don’t want to work and the minimum wage is adequate, that COVID-19 and climate change are a hoax.
We’ve been told voter fraud corrupted the 2020 elections. Twelve taxpayer-funded bills were introduced in Wisconsin looking into voter fraud, but no fraud has been proven. Recently we were told that the US Capitol was stormed by “tourists” on Jan. 6th. All massive Republican lies cementing the Big Lie.
When Governor Evers called the Wisconsin State Legislature into session to discuss important issues like: sensible gun legislation, dealing with a deadly pandemic or his priorities for the state budget, the Republicans thumbed their noses at him and adjourned immediately. Wisconsin Republicans would rather spend our tax dollars hiring attorneys to stay in power than increase citizens’ access to health care, reduce income and wealth inequality, improve our infrastructure, reduce pollution, improve the criminal justice system, or engage in other ways to improve or sustain our common good. It’s about power: Republican power.
Do we really want to hand a legacy of lies to future generations? I don’t. Let’s vote them out. Vote for Democrat Peter Adams running for the 37th assembly seat in the July 13th special election. He will work to promote democratic priorities in the statehouse.
Diane Hackbarth,
Watertown
