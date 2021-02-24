Successful holiday cheese sale

The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club had a successful holiday cheese sale. We would like to thank those who purchased cheese from our members. You not only supported our club, but also local businesses where we purchased the cheese and meat. At the close of the sale, we donated over 40 blocks of unsold cheese to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.

Students planning to attend college with an agricultural interest will benefit through our scholarship program, which is primarily funded through the holiday cheese sale. This financial assistance program has a deadline of Feb. 28, 2021. More details can be found at jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com.

Paul Hadler,

Holiday Cheese chairman

Jefferson County Agri-Business Club

