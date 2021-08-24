Recognize and appreciate the heroes among you
I have likened my recent experience to a carnival ride, a carnival ride that no one would ever get in line twice for. On July 8, I walked into St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, prepared for a relatively routine procedure, the replacement of my aortic root and an aortic valve. And for the first 16 hours, that’s exactly what it was, routine.
Unfortunately, it all changed in a heartbeat (pun intended). My blood pressure suddenly plummeted and I coded. I was immediately placed on a ventilator, put into a medically-induced coma and hooked up to a life-support machine. I went from being sent to the ICU after successful heart surgery to having my loved ones asked if they wanted a chaplain called.
Now, at 58, one who has enjoyed memorable teaching and coaching careers doesn’t do it without help. In the past 35 years, dozens of people have supported me with only my improvement and success in mind.
This mentality was especially true during three weeks in July. My family, including my dear friend Ann, my mother and father, and my brother and his fiancée dropped everything to be by my side.
A word about my brother Matt: after hearing that my surgery was a “success,” he drove the 3 ½ hours back to the Twin Cities. When he and his fiancée Shirley received word that things quickly had gone south, they immediately turned around and drove back to Madison, walking into St. Mary’s at 2 a.m. If my relationship with my brother wasn’t strong before, it has been permanently tempered because of this experience.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the strength and grace of my children, 18 and 21. They saw and heard things that no children should ever have to hear about a parent. Instead of wavering, they met the adversity with composure and grace. I will never be more proud of my children, knowing what I know now about their actions during those dark days.
My friends, including people like Steve Mahoney, Matt Noll, and Scott Benoy, were either near me in person or with me in spirit every step of the way. The hospital staff, including the doctors and ICU nurses, acted quickly to literally save my life.
So, what does this have to do with you? Believe it or not, you have heroes walking among you every day. You may not be convinced that these people will be up to the task; they may not be confident that they can do what needs to be done. When push comes to shove, however, these heroes will step forward and show you exactly who they are. They will surprise you with their courage and compassion, and they will remain as constant as the North Star until they know you’re okay. Don’t wait for that traumatic day to thank those heroes. You can start right now. Believe me, if they haven’t already, these heroes will earn that gratitude 10-fold.
Here’s the best part. To paraphrase an old graduation speech, you’re the most important hero in someone else’s life. Someone out there can’t make it through the day without you being nearby. When the time comes, you’ll be the one who surprises everyone with unflinching bravery. We all have this in us; we simply don’t realize it. Recognize and appreciate those heroes among you and embrace the hero inside of you.
Mike Hall,
Fort Atkinson
