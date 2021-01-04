HELP THE HOMELESS COALITION

Don’t need it or don’t want it, but want to help out others. Confused about what to do with your stimulus money.

Please consider donating it to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson, Inc. We are a 401 c3 and can provide you with a tax donation receipt. We use the funds locally to support those in need of housing.

This year we hope to fundraise for our own house, so that we can put people up without having to pay for hotel rooms. We wish to solve the problem, not just put a “band-aid” on it. Please consider us or another charity as the source of your stimulus donation.

Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson, Inc. at P.O. Box 785, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, use website https://forthomeless.org or contact Jude Hartwick at (920) 568-0626. Please help us reach our goal of helping those in need of housing.

Jude M. Hartwick

Fort Atkinson

judehartwick@gmail.com

