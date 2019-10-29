Health care for all
Editor, Daily Union: How can I have any good feelings toward this country of ours when it comes to the subject of health care?
Should we be angry when we look at the country of Israel, which has health care for all (started in 1995)? The U.S. claims we can't afford it here; however, what we can afford is to give that country, Israel, $3.9 billion in aid each and every year.
Then how can the U.S. deny its people health care for all? How can they claim we can't afford it? They do it because we let them. Those in power don't give a rats butt about you or me.
And you know what else? You and I just watch them get away with it. Do you ever feel suckered?
Let us get some guts and stand up together, fight for this! Do whatever you can, a lot or a little. We can do it!
Below is a list of countries with healthcare for all and when they started it. (You won't see the U.S. listed ... the only developed country without it.)
Australia, 1975; Austria, 1967; Bahrain, 1957; Belgium, 1945; Brunei, 1958; Canada, 1966; Cyprus, 1980; Denmark, 1973; Finland, 1972; France, 1974; Germany, 1941; Greece, 1983; Hong Kong, 1993; Iceland, 1990; Ireland, 1977; Israel, 1995; Italy, 1978; Japan, 1938; Kuwait, 1950; Luxembourg, 1973; Netherlands, 1966; New Zealand, 1938; Norway, 1912; Portugal, 1979; Singapore, 1993; Slovenia, 1972; South Korea, 1988; Spain, 1986; Sweden, 1955; Switzerland, 1994; United Arab Emirates, 1971; United Kingdom, 1948. — Robert Heussner, Fort Atkinson.
